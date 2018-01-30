Image copyright Keogh family Image caption Ursula Keogh was reported missing on the afternoon of 22 January, with her body later found in Hebble Brook

The mother of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a stream had received a text from her saying "I love you but so sorry", an inquest has heard.

Ursula Keogh, from Halifax, was last seen at about 15:30 GMT on 22 January dressed in her school uniform.

Her body was later discovered in Hebble Brook in the Paris Gates area of the West Yorkshire town.

The inquest into her death, held at Bradford Coroner's Court, was adjourned until April.

Opening proceedings, coroner David Urpeth was told that Ursula had a history of self harm and her mother raised concerns after receiving the message.

West Yorkshire Police continues to investigate the circumstances of the death, but it's not thought to be suspicious.

Image caption The 11-year-old was a pupil at Lightcliffe Academy secondary school

In a statement from Lightcliffe Academy, where Ursula was a pupil, the secondary school described her death as a "heartbreaking loss".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ursula's family and friends and at this very difficult time," it said.