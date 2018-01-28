Image caption Brendan Cox said the country must unite to defeat terrorism

The husband of murdered West Yorkshire MP Jo Cox has co-founded a new group aimed at tackling terrorism and supporting those affected by it.

Brendan Cox said Survivors Against Terror would try "to defeat terrorism at its source".

It has been formed by people who have been injured or have lost relatives in attacks, including those by far-right and Islamist extremists.

The group will campaign for more effective policies to stop terrorism.

"What terrorists want is for us to turn against each other, to hate each other", said Mr Cox.

"And what we want to do as a country is to come together in a united way and make sure we defeat it".

The organisation's other founders include; Gina Van Dort, who was injured and lost her husband in the Tunisia beach shootings; Jo Berry, whose father was killed when the IRA bombed the Grand Hotel in Brighton; Sajda Mughal, who was in the next carriage to one of the 7/7 London bombers; and Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The group said as well as supporting the work of the police and security services it would aim to tackle "hate speech that drives terror", especially on social media.

Mrs Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed to death by Thomas Mair in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on 16 June 2016.

Mair was jailed for life for killing the 41-year-old mother-of-two.

The judge at his trial, Mr Justice Wilkie said the murder was carried out to advance a political cause of violent white supremacism, associated with Nazism.