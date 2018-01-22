Image copyright PA Image caption Ursula Keogh was reported missing on Monday afternoon

Police looking for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl have found a body in a river.

Ursula Keogh, from Halifax, was last seen at around 15:30 BST on Monday dressed in her school uniform.

The body of a young girl was found by police in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax earlier. Her family have been informed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"Inquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances," a statement said.

Formal identification is yet to take place.