Body found in River Calder in hunt for missing girl
Police looking for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl have found a body in a river.
Ursula Keogh, from Halifax, was last seen at around 15:30 BST on Monday dressed in her school uniform.
The body of a young girl was found by police in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax earlier. Her family have been informed.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
"Inquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances," a statement said.
Formal identification is yet to take place.