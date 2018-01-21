Image copyright Google Image caption Traffic into Leeds city centre is to be disrupted for 16 months

A bridge over the River Aire has been closed to traffic into Leeds city centre for 16 months for repairs.

The Grade II-listed Leeds Bridge carries traffic on Bridge End over the river and was finished in 1873.

It was the location of some of the first-ever recorded moving film footage showing traffic on the bridge in 1888.

The maintenance work is to replace old concrete with stronger steel-reinforced material on the bridge, which is made of wrought and cast iron.

Traffic restrictions mean there will be no access over the bridge for northbound traffic.

Only a park and ride service will continue to use the route to minimise disruption, Leeds City Council said.

There will be a signed diversion via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Kirkgate and The Calls for all other city-bound motorists.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge and bus users should check changes needed to services during the work, the council said.

There has been a river crossing over the Aire on this site since the middle ages.

The pioneer film-maker Louis Le Prince captured traffic travelling across the bridge and a blue plaque close by records the feat.