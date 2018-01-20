Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A digital system is replacing trackside signalling

Rail services have been disrupted as two stations in West Yorkshire are closed to allow for ongoing improvement works.

Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations will be closed on Saturday and Sunday due to an "upgrade to the signalling in West Yorkshire", Network Rail said.

It is replacing the trackside signal boxes with a digital Regional Operating Centre in York.

Bus replacement services are in operation

The buses will transport passengers between Leeds, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Stalybridge and Bradford.

The work will mean changes to TransPennine Express services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes.

Customers have been urged to check with the rail operator before they travel.