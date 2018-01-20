Image caption The Volvo car crashed into a flat in Beeston

Five people have been arrested after a car crashed into a house.

The Volvo was in Tempest Road in Beeston, Leeds, when it failed to stop at about 03:00 GMT, West Yorkshire Police said.

It then crashed into a house on Flaxton Gardens, and the three men and two women inside were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. All five were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Andrew Anderson, who shares the council property with his flatmate Michelle, was sleeping next door to the lounge which was damaged by the car.

He said: "I could have been killed if it had been further over. I heard a loud bang like an explosion, I came in here and saw the big hole in the wall and a car there.

"I don't know if it was the driver, shouting out in pain but he was in agony. I looked outside and saw the police."

Image caption Andrew Anderson surveys the damage to the lounge

Mr Anderson, who was in hospital until three days ago after an operation, said he did not want to move if he could help it.

However, he said structural engineers were checking the safety of the property.

He said "joy riders" were often seen rushing up and down the road outside his flat.

Image caption Andrew Anderson was sleeping in the next room when the car hit the house

One of the arrested men was wanted on recall to prison, police said.

Two males, either Eastern European or Asian, in a white van are thought to have had "an altercation" with the blue Volvo on Beeston Road before it was seen by police.

Officers "urgently" want to speak with the van occupants and are asking anyone with information to contact them.