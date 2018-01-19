Image copyright Google Image caption The assault is believed to have happened on the junction of Carlton Street and Albion Street

The death of an assault victim has prompted a murder inquiry.

Darrius Skinderowicz, 41, from Castleford, was taken to hospital on 15 January with serious head injuries and died on Thursday.

Police have since found Mr Skinderowicz had been assaulted on the junction of Carlton Street and Albion Street in Castleford.

A 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of assault, and subsequently murder has been released on police bail.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Mr Skinderowicz was a Polish national and had been found unresponsive in the street on 15 January.

Det Ch Ins Chris Gibson, said the force was keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the assault.

"The Junction of Carlton Street and Albion Street would have been very busy at about 18:35 GMT and at least two buses and several cars would have driven past the location around the time of the offence," he said.