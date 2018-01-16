Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Sinead Wooding was discovered by joggers

A "woman beater" who stabbed his wife and bludgeoned her with a hammer before setting her body alight has been found guilty of murder.

Sinead Wooding, 26, was found dumped in woodland outside Leeds on 14 May.

Husband Akshar Ali, 27, who had a history of domestic violence, stabbed the mother-of-four six times alongside accomplice Yasmin Ahmed.

The pair had denied murder but were convicted after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Ms Wooding was attacked at Ahmed's home in Reginald Mount, Potternewton.

During the trial, the court heard how Ms Wooding was "struck while kneeling" with blood spots being found on the cellar wall.

The room had been swept and walls wiped down, and attempts were made to cover up a large bloodstain in the centre of the floor.

A student who lived next door to Ahmed told the court she saw a man and a woman carrying "what appeared to be a body" wrapped in a covering and placed in the boot of a car on the morning of 14 May.

Ms Woodings remains were later found by joggers at Alwoodley Crags.

Ali, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, was described during the trial as a "woman beater" who had badgered another woman for sex days before his wife's murder.

It emerged in court that Ms Wooding had made a 999 call to West Yorkshire Police on 10 May.

The force later referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in June.

Jurors are still deliberating its verdicts on three other defendants: