Image copyright Highways England Image caption The crash happened on the southbound carriageway at about 15:00 GMT

Hundreds of motorists were stuck for several hours on the M1 when it was closed by police in both directions after a HGV overturned.

Long queues began after the crash at about 15:00 GMT on the southbound carriageway between junctions 46 and 45 near Garforth, West Yorkshire .

Adrian Bracken, who was stuck for more than five hours, said traffic management was "appalling".

The lorry driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highways England said all motorists had been released but the road remained closed in both directions while investigations continued.

The northbound carriageway had been closed to clear debris but Highways England said motorists were eventually released via the entry and exit slip roads at junction 46.

Mr Bracken was travelling with his wife from Northampton to Edinburgh when they became caught up in the chaos.

He said: "We had absolutely no reason to be stuck there for so long, it's appalling mismanagement by the police and the Highways Agency.

"Why didn't they let us go off via the slip road earlier. There are questions that need answering."

Many stranded motorists took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Adam Woodgate said: "How can the closure of the M1 bring gridlock to the city's roads? Driving in the city is a joke and the council says there's no problem."