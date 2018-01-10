Image copyright Vikki Mitchell Image caption Kia Gott had all four limbs amputated after she got meningitis in September

A one-year-old girl who had all of her limbs amputated after contracting meningitis C will be allowed home by April, doctors have said.

Kia Gott, from Bradford, has been in hospital since September and has endured multiple skin grafts.

Her father Paul said he "felt like we won the lottery" when he was told the news by a hospital consultant earlier.

Medics have described Kia's condition as "one of the worst cases of meningitis" ever seen.

Image copyright Vikki Mitchell Image caption Kia Gott celebrated her first birthday last month while in Leeds General Infirmary

Kia's mother, Vikki Mitchell, said: "It was something we thought we'd never hear. I nearly burst out crying it was that emotional.

"[The last few months] have been absolute torture. We weren't sure if she was ever going to make it.

"Four weeks ago the consultant actually gave us a letter saying she was pretty confident that Kia wasn't going to make it. Then today we've met her again and she's now convinced that Kia will be home by April.

"I feel like she's just been born again. The feeling you get when you've just had a baby. Words can't describe it," added Mr Gott.

Image copyright Vikki Mitchell Image caption Kia's mum Vikki Mitchell says the last few months have been "absolute torture"

He said the family, from Woodside, Bradford, were starting to prepare for Kia's return by learning all aspects of her care.

"It's very nerve-wracking because I have never even been around a disabled child before. It's life changing for us all," said Ms Mitchell.

"It's like entering into the unknown everyday", added Mr Gott.

The pair said they would be organising a "massive homecoming party". But the "urgent priority" was to move to the Wyke area before Kia's arrival and they said they had asked their local MP Judith Cummins for help.

"We have a lot of support in Wyke - all my family live there - and we really need them for when Kia comes home," said Ms Mitchell.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kia before the "living nightmare"

Meningitis is an infection of the membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

Kia contracted the condition last year before she could receive the Men C vaccine, which is administered to infants at about 12 months old.

The government stopped the vaccination for three-month-old babies last year.