Image caption Drivers have already staged two similar protests in Leeds

A planned protest by private hire drivers in Leeds has been cancelled.

Drivers were set to stage a go-slow in the city centre on Monday between 06:00 and 12:00 GMT.

They have already protested twice on Leeds roads over a number of issues including attacks on drivers and being unable to use bus lanes.

West Yorkshire Police ruled on Friday that drivers could only hold a protest outside the rush hour and in just one lane rather than across two.

Ahmad Hussein, chair of the Leeds Private Hire Drivers' Organisation, said the protest had been postponed while they seek legal guidance.

'Real concerns'

Police had served a notice under the Public Order Act prohibiting the protest between 06:00 and 10:00.

Mr Hussain said: "A public demo to highlight minicab driver safety and security concerns has been prohibited by police authorities.

"In light of the restrictions set by the police... the union has decided to postpone it and will seek further legal guidance."

Leeds City Council has said taking to the streets was not the answer.

Councillor James Lewis said on Friday: "We have very real concerns about the impact on public safety, as well as the safety of the drivers themselves, that this further protest may bring as I'm sure members of the public are already finding the regular disruption very frustrating."