Leeds body find: Police try to identify decomposed body

  • 6 January 2018
Scene at Cross Green
Image caption The remains were found by a member of the public on Friday

A badly decomposed body has been found on a cycle path near a city centre.

The remains, discovered by a passer-by in the Cross Green area of Leeds, were so badly decayed police could not tell whether they were those of a man or woman.

West Yorkshire Police said the member of the public reported the find at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.

A spokesperson said the force was working to identify the age and gender of the body.
Image caption The area has been cordoned off

