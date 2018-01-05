Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kevin Hazelwood, 73, was arrested and charged over the 1976 attack in 2017

A man has been jailed for 12 years after admitting raping a teenage girl more than four decades ago.

At Leeds Crown Court, Kevin Hazelwood pleaded guilty to the attack on the girl, then aged 14, in Leeds in 1976.

West Yorkshire Police said the unsolved case was reviewed by cold case detectives in 2015 and Hazelwood was later identified due to advancements in forensic technology.

The 73-year-old, of Sandywood Court, Horsforth, Leeds, was arrested in 2017.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police's cold case team, said: "Given the amount of time that has elapsed since he committed this heinous crime, he clearly thought that he had got away with it.

"We hope this sends out a clear message to others who may believe they have evaded justice that we will continue to investigate historical offences."