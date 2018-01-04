Image caption Lily Cole said she was "excited and honoured" to work on the project

A literary expert has resigned from the Bronte Society over a "rank farce" decision to appoint a supermodel and actress as its patron for 2018.

Lily Cole was chosen by the society as a creative partner at the Bronte Parsonage Museum for the 200th anniversary of Emily Bronte's birth.

Nick Holland, author of books on the Bronte sisters, said such an important role should have gone to a writer.

The Bronte Society said it looked forward to working with Cole.

In his blog post last month, Mr Holland said: "The central question should be, what would Emily Bronte think if she found that the role of chief 'artist' and organiser in her celebratory year was a supermodel?

"We all know the answer to that, and anyone who doesn't isn't fit to make the decision or have any role in the governance of the Bronte Society."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An oil painting of Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte published in 1847

He said that while he would still visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum, based in the Bronte's home village of Haworth in West Yorkshire, he "could no longer continue to be a member of a society whose leaders' views are so opposed to my own".

Mr Holland added: "It's best that I leave the society now before they announce James Corden as the creative partner for 2019, a year in which Patrick Bronte is being remembered, and Rita Ora as organiser for Anne Bronte's celebrations in 2020."

The Bronte Society said: "Lily's innovative projects in the fields of literacy, nature, story-telling and the environment are the perfect fit for Emily, and her originality and creativity will bring a fresh perspective to our 2018 celebrations."

Emily Bronte, the renowned Wuthering Heights author, was born on 30 July 1818 and was the third eldest of the family.

A series of events celebrating her bicentenary were announced last month.

The programme is part of a five-year celebration of the Brontes which started in 2016 with Charlotte Bronte's bicentenary.