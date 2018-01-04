Image caption James Etherington suffered head injuries and died ten days after the attack

A nightclub where a man was found with head injuries and later died has had its licence revoked.

James Etherington, 24, died after he was attacked outside Bijou in Chapel Lane, Bingley, on 25 November.

The club's licence was temporarily suspended last month after threats were made to damage the building in the wake of Mr Etherington's death.

Bradford District Licensing Panel had considered options to re-open it but a decision was made it should stay shut.

Read more stories from across Yorkshire

The panel said conditions around the club's re-opening as requested by police did not "sufficiently address concerns about previous licence breaches".

Members said the continuation of the licence would "undermine all four licensing objectives", which included public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.