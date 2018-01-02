Image copyright PA Image caption Andy McDonald was taking part in a series of protests against rail fare increases

The shadow transport secretary says he was forced to cancel an event as part of protests against rail fare increases - after his train broke down.

Andy McDonald was due to speak in Leeds but his train from London King's Cross stopped near Grantham due to a fault.

Average rail ticket prices have risen by 3.4% across the UK, with many commuters paying more than £100.

Mr McDonald said: "If anything ever demonstrated just how broken this system is its this today."

The Labour politician had been at a similar protest event outside King's Cross station, one of a number taking place across the country.

In a video posted on Twitter Mr McDonald said: "My day of campaigning for a publicly-owned railway has been interrupted today because of the breakdown of this Virgin Train as I head to Leeds - it's run out of power, a little bit like the Tories."

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said it was investing in the "biggest modernisation of our railways since the Victorian times".

He added that regulated fares - which comprise about half of all tickets - have been capped in line with inflation for the past five years.