Murder arrests over death of man in Seacroft

  • 2 January 2018
Police at the scene
Image caption Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man was found with a head injury in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. He was treated by the emergency services but pronounced dead at the scene.

Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday to reports of a man with a gun.

A gun was recovered but it is not thought to have been fired, West Yorkshire Police said.

Image caption West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses

