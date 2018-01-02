Image caption Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man was found with a head injury in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. He was treated by the emergency services but pronounced dead at the scene.

Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday to reports of a man with a gun.

A gun was recovered but it is not thought to have been fired, West Yorkshire Police said.



