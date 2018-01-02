Murder arrests over death of man in Seacroft
- 2 January 2018
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Another man was found with a head injury in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. He was treated by the emergency services but pronounced dead at the scene.
Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday to reports of a man with a gun.
A gun was recovered but it is not thought to have been fired, West Yorkshire Police said.
