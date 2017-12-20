Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles, 29, was found by police on moorland several weeks after his family reported him missing

A man accused of murder has also been charged with possessing extreme pornography and voyeurism.

James Sutcliffe, 28, is charged with the murder of Tyron Charles, who was found dead on moorland near Oxenhope, West Yorkshire, in October.

Janet Sutcliffe, 61, and Kevin Sutcliffe, 60, of Denholme, face the same pornography charge and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The charges are part of the wider murder investigation.

James Sutcliffe is also accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

All three, of Hill Crest Road in Denholme, appeared before magistrates in Bradford and were remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on 15 January.

Mr Charles's body was found by police at Hill House Edge Lane. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

He had been reported missing by his family several weeks before.