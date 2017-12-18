Image copyright SWNS Image caption Kieran Creaven will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in February

A TV sports producer who was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters in Leeds has admitted sex offences.

Kieran Creaven, who works for the Irish broadcaster RTE, flew from Ireland to Leeds intending to meet a girl of 13.

However, he had actually been in touch with a group trying to catch sex offenders and was filmed in City Square being led off by a police officer.

At Leeds Crown Court, the 55-year-old admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose.

The offences were said to have taken place from 1 July - when the defendant first made contact online - to 18 November when he arrived at The Queens Hotel in the city.

At a hearing in November, prosecutor Jill Seddon told Leeds Magistrates' Court that Creaven, from Dublin, sent an explicit photograph.

He was released on bail to be sentenced on 12 February.