Boy, 15, charged over Leeds death crash

Image caption Clockwise from top left: Ellis and Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, Darnell Harte, Anthony Armour and Robbie Meerun

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a crash that killed five people.

Ellis, 12, and Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, died along with Darnell Harte, 15, Anthony Armour and Robbie Meerun, both 24, when the stolen car they were in crashed in Leeds on Saturday night.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear in court later.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police said a car crashed into a tree in the Meanwood area of Leeds on Saturday night

The three boys and two men died when the black Renault Clio they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, at 21:54 GMT.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had been stolen in the Headingley area at about 18:30.

The force said that six people, including the five who died, were in the car at the time it crashed.

The 15-year-old boy is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

A second 15-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the crash has been released under investigation.