Image caption Clockwise from top left: Ellis and Elliott Thornton, Darnell Harte, Anthoney Armour and Robbie Meerun

All five people killed in a fatal car crash in Leeds were in the vehicle, police have said.

Brothers Ellis, 12, and Elliott Thornton, 14, died along with Darnell Harte, 15, father-of-two Anthoney Armour and Robbie Meerun, both 24.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with Saturday's crash. One has since been released under investigation.

Police previously mistakenly said all seven people were in the vehicle.

More on this story and others in West Yorkshire

But they have since confirmed that the five victims and one of the arrested boys were in the stolen black Renault Clio when it crashed into a tree in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, at 21:54 GMT.

Image copyright PA Image caption People hug as they look at flowers and messages left near the scene of the crash

Det Ch Insp Jim Griffiths said the car was stolen in the Headingley area at about 18:30 on Saturday and "is believed to have been driven around the Leeds area during that time".

He added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the Clio and the manner of its driving in the time leading up to the collision.

"We would be interested in anyone who has dashcam footage relating to the vehicle's movements."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police said a stolen Renault Clio crashed into a tree

Police have also appealed to the local community to support the investigation

Supt Matt Davison said: "Clearly the families have suffered a devastating loss and we appreciate that emotions will be running high in the community.

"We would ask that people focus on supporting each other and on supporting the police investigation which will ensure that the circumstances of this incident are fully explored and that the criminal justice process is satisfied."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police laid further floral tributes on Monday morning

Dozens of people took part in a vigil near to the crash scene on Sunday night and floral tributes have been left nearby.

One message read: "Elliot and Ellis. Two beautiful boys taken too soon. We will never forget you both and love you both forever and always sleep tight boys."

Julie, a former neighbour of the brothers, told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's devastating, they were funny, cheeky lads, always a smile on their faces."