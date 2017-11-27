Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The crash happened on Stonegate Road in the Meanwood area of Leeds

The five victims of a crash that saw a stolen car smash into a tree in a Leeds suburb have been named locally.

Brothers Ellis and Elliott Thornton, aged 12 and 15, died along with 15-year-old Darnell Harte and 24-year-old Robbie Meerun.

Father-of-two Anthoney Armour, 28, whose partner is pregnant with a third child, also died.

Police were called to Stonegate Road in the Meanwood area of the city at 21:54 GMT on Saturday.

Two 15-year-old boys are being held in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A vigil was held opposite the crash scene late on Sunday night and floral tributes are being left.

Image caption Ellis Thornton, 12, and his older brother Elliott, 15, were killed in the crash

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darnell Harte, aged 15, also died in the crash

A police spokesman said officers were confronted by a scene of "complete carnage" when they arrived.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and three died a short time later at hospital, West Yorkshire Police added.

Their families have been informed.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Robbie Meerun was 24

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Father-of-two Anthoney Armour, whose partner is expecting another child

Louise Thornton, 34, described as Ellis and Elliot's "godmother/aunty Lou", told the Yorkshire Evening Post the family was "devastated".

She said: "We were so proud of the boys. They will be hugely missed by the family. It will leave a huge devastating void.

"They were very well-loved. We just can't describe how much these little boys have left a big void in our family."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police said a stolen Renault Clio crashed into a tree

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The major collision inquiry team is investigating

Det Ch Insp Jim Griffiths said: "This is clearly a tragic incident in which five young people have lost their lives."

Earlier, police said they were working on the assumption all seven were in the same vehicle - a Renault Clio.

However, the force has since said: "Whether they were all in the car or whether some of [the victims] were pedestrians we can't say at this point in time."

Image copyright PA Image caption West Yorkshire Police described the crash as a "tragic incident"

Stonegate Road is about three miles north of Leeds city centre and has semi-detached houses and wide grass verges between the houses and the road.

It remains closed and the force's major collision inquiry team is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.