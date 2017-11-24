Image copyright Depo Photos Image caption Joe Robinson was on holiday in Turkey when he was arrested by police

An ex-British army soldier and his girlfriend have appeared in a Turkish court charged with terrorism offences.

Joe Robinson, 24, is accused of being a member of the Kurdish militia group the YPG, which is fighting so-called Islamic State (IS).

Mr Robinson, from Leeds, denied the charge and said he was working as a medic in Syria.

His Bulgarian fiancée, Mira Rojkan, has been charged with "terrorism propaganda".

Mr Robinson, who is originally from Lancashire and previously served with British forces in Afghanistan, was arrested while on holiday in Turkey over the summer after allegedly sharing material on social media from his time in Syria.

He has been released on bail but is banned from leaving Turkey. He is next due to appear in court in March.

The YPG is closely allied with the US special forces, which are helping them fight IS.

Turkey views the YPG as terrorist organisation, but it is not a banned group in the UK.