Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Sinead Wooding was discovered by joggers on 14 May

Days before he is alleged to have murdered his wife, a man was badgering another woman for sex, a court heard.

Akshar Ali sent a torrent of texts to Amy Morgan, who was living temporarily with his best friend Yasmin Ahmed.

Mr Ali, 27, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, and Miss Ahmed, 27, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, both deny murdering 26-year-old Sinead Wooding in May.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Mr Ali sent a lengthy series of texts urging Miss Morgan to meet him for sex.

It led to a furious response from Miss Ahmed, who accused her friend of sleeping with him, something that Miss Morgan repeatedly denied.

She told the jury: "I have never slept with him. She is the one having a sexual relationship with him, not me.

"She was telling everybody that she had been sleeping with him since she was 15."

Set on fire

Miss Morgan rejected a suggestion by Tahir Khan QC, defending, that she was lying.

She added that she never met Ms Wooding, who had "fallen out" with Mr Ali.

Mother-of-four Ms Wooding, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, was allegedly beaten with a hammer and stabbed at Miss Ahmed's home. Her body was later dumped in woodland and set on fire.

It was discovered by joggers on the morning of 14 May.

Mr Ali's mother Aktahr Bi, 45, denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal of Ms Wooding's corpse.

His brother Asim Ali, 21, also denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal and burning of her body.

A fifth defendant, Vicky Briggs, 25, denies assisting an offender by helping clean up and burn material after the murder.

The trial continues.