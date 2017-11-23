Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the baby had only recently been born before he was left near the doorstep of the vicarage

A mother whose newborn baby was abandoned outside a vicarage a year ago has been asked to come forward so her son can be "laid to rest".

The baby boy was found in a Tesco bag for life outside St Peter's Church in Bramley, Leeds on 23 November 2016.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

Speaking directly to the mother on the one year anniversary of the discovery, police said they wanted her to have the "opportunity to say goodbye properly".

The boy was found near the doorstep of the vicarage wrapped in a blue striped towel and a white, 15in collar man's shirt made by Dunnes at about 09:00 GMT.

Forensic examination of the shirt indicates it was being regularly worn by a female, officers said.

Image copyright BBC / West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said the baby boy was found in a carrier bag similar to the one pictured

Det Ch Insp Nicola Bryar, from West Yorkshire Police, stressed the woman was "not in trouble" and the force's only concern was her welfare.

"You left your baby boy at the vicarage - you chose somewhere you knew he would be found, and found by someone who would make sure he was looked after and safe," she said.

"That was important to you and you clearly cared about him."

A dedicated mobile phone number has been set up for the mother, or anyone who knows her to call: 07423 630902.

Det Ch Insp Bryar said: "He can't be laid to rest as things stand, and that's something I want you as his mother to be able to lead the arrangements for and to have your wishes respected.

"I want you to have an opportunity to say goodbye properly."