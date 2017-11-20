TV producer in court on grooming charges

A television producer accused of grooming a child for sex after being targeted by so-called paedophile hunters has appeared in court.

Kieran Creaven is said to have flown from Ireland to Leeds to meet someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl but was in fact a fake online identity.

Mr Creaven, 55, who works for the Irish broadcaster RTE, appeared at Leeds Magistrates court earlier.

He was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 12 December.

He is charged with attempting to meet a child following grooming and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity between 1 July and 18 November.