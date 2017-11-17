Murder accused in court over body found in Bradford house
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Bradford.
Police found the body of Tadeusz Pac, 39, after they were called to the property on Ashgrove on Sunday by paramedics.
Dawid Kutek, 33, of Ashgrove, made no plea when appeared before Bradford Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and will appear again before the same court on 11 December.
