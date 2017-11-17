Image copyright Mike Egerton/PA Image caption Football pundit Chris Kamara tweeted that the suspect hid in his garden

A suspected car thief who drove the wrong way down the M1 and then hid in football pundit Chris Kamara's garden has been arrested.

Police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran off across a motorway verge at about 23:10 GMT on Thursday.

Former Leeds United player Kamara, who lives in Wakefield, said the man "hid in my garden very late last night".

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Middlesbrough-born Kamara, 59, tweeted: "The police get a kicking from time to time but where would be without them. Apprehended a suspect who drove the wrong way down the M1 and then hid in my garden very late last night.

"Thanks to them nobody got hurt".

Skip Twitter post by @chris_kammy The Police get a kicking from time to time but where would be without them. Apprehended a suspect who drove the wrong way down the M1 & then hid in my garden very late last night. Thanks to them nobody got hurt 👏🏾 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 17, 2017 Report

West Yorkshire Police responded to Kamara's tweet with a nod to the former Bradford City manager's punditry catchphrase, tweeting: "Unbelievable Jeff - glad we could be of assistance."

In a statement, the force said the 24-year-old failed to stop during a "policing operation targeting high value car theft".

"Officers sighted a silver coloured Audi A3 in the Tingley area of Leeds that failed to stop when requested to do so.

"The vehicle was pursued through Dewsbury and towards the M1 motorway. The vehicle was driven down the wrong side of the M1 carriageway before the driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot across the nearby motorway verge."

A man was found following "a search nearby" and detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

"The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the South Yorkshire area", police added.