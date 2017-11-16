Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire had taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

A paramedic called to a teacher who was stabbed to death by a pupil said her injuries "were the worst" he had ever seen, an inquest heard.

Ann Maguire, 61, was murdered by Will Cornick, 15, at Corpus Christi Catholic College, Leeds, in April 2014.

Mrs Maguire was stabbed seven times, with one wound that went completely through her body.

She gasped "he's stabbed me in the neck. I'm dying", Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

Cornick, who was jailed for a minimum of 20 years in 2014 for her murder, smiled at a police officer who arrested him, the hearing was told.

Cornick, who held a grudge against Mrs Maguire, stabbed the Spanish teacher from behind.

'No remorse'

Coroner Kevin McLoughlin read a series of witness statements, including one from paramedic Carl Sagar.

Mr Sagar, who was first on the scene and rushed Mrs Maguire to hospital, said her wounds "were the worst I have ever seen".

In another statement, Susan Francis, head of modern languages at the school, said she was in an office when she suddenly heard "all this screaming".

Mrs Maguire then appeared holding the back of her neck, saying: "He's stabbed me in the neck", she said.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Will Cornick was jailed for life for Ann Maguire's murder in April 2014 and was told he must serve a minimum of 20 years

Cornick had shown "no remorse for what he had done", a statement from PC Katie Myles said.

A trauma team at Leeds General Infirmary carried out resuscitation attempts on Mrs Maguire for 40 minutes, in the presence of her husband, before a decision was made to stop.

A pathology report showed Mrs Maguire had no defence injuries, having been "taken by surprise" as she was stabbed in the back seven times, one of which was a fatal wound to her jugular vein.

Cornick had told at least 10 other children what he was going to do to Mrs Maguire but none informed school staff, the hearing was told.

The inquest continues.