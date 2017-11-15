Image copyright SPL Image caption Unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of contracting measles

An outbreak of measles in Leeds has sparked a warning from health chiefs.

Public Health England (PHE) said three confirmed cases and four suspected cases had been reported in the city since the beginning of October.

It is encouraging people to check their children for symptoms and get them vaccinated against the virus.

In March, the World Health Organization warned of an outbreak across Europe with 575 cases reported in the UK between February 2016 and January 2017.

The PHE said those affected in Leeds were recovering well and advised anyone with symptoms "to stay at home and phone their GP".

It said it was working with the city council and the NHS to get children vaccinated with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab.

Helen McAuslane, a PHE consultant, said: "Measles is extremely infectious to anyone who may not be immune.

"If you think you could have measles, it is really important to stay away from areas where you could come into contact with lots of other people - especially vulnerable patients in hospitals, care homes or other settings."

She said measels could "lead to severe complications, especially in people who are particularly vulnerable or have other health conditions".

"Most healthy adults will have developed some immunity to measles but can still receive two doses of the vaccine from their GP too," she added.

