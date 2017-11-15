Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire had taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

A teacher was "absolutely shocked" a teenager talked about killing her unborn baby before murdering her colleague, an inquest heard.

Ann Maguire, 61, was killed by Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College, Leeds, in April 2014.

He told several pupils in the hours before the stabbing what he was going to do, Wakefield Coroners' Court heard.

Other threats included stabbing pregnant science teacher Sinead Miley in the stomach "to kill the baby".

One boy said the killer told him he was "going to stab [her] in the stomach because she was pregnant and wanted to kill the baby instead", jurors were told.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Will Cornick was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 20 years

Ms Miley taught Cornick in the period before the attack on Mrs Maguire and was 34 weeks at the time.

She told the inquest: "I was absolutely shocked when I realised what had happened with regard to Ann and what he was planning to do with me as well."

Nick Armstrong, representing Mrs Maguire's family, said one girl told police how Cornick had told a group of children he probably would not be allowed to go to the school prom.

When asked why, he replied: "You'll probably get it in about two hours."

'Just bravado'

The girls said Cornick also claimed to have brought a bottle of alcohol with him "to celebrate" and had said of Mrs Maguire, "I don't want to hurt her, I want to kill her."

She told police: "He was always saying stuff like he would kill her - talking about death and giving people cancer and stuff like that."

Mr Armstrong said the pupil had also heard Cornick speak about "unpleasant things about what he wanted to do to pregnant women".

When asked if she heard any of these exchanges in her class, Ms Miley replied: "I didn't hear it. If I had heard that, I was a pregnant woman, I would have done something about it."

She said she believed the children did not report Cornick because they believed it was just "bravado".

The inquest continues.