HMP Leeds 'murder': Dead inmate had killed baby daughter
- 14 November 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prisoner allegedly murdered in his cell was believed to be serving life for killing his two-day-old daughter.
Liam Deane, 22, originally from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds, Armley, on Sunday.
Fellow inmate John Westland, 28, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with Deane's murder and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.