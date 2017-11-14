Leeds & West Yorkshire

HMP Leeds 'murder': Dead inmate had killed baby daughter

HMP Leeds Image copyright PA
Image caption Liam Deane was found dead in his cell on Sunday

A prisoner allegedly murdered in his cell was believed to be serving life for killing his two-day-old daughter.

Liam Deane, 22, originally from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds, Armley, on Sunday.

Fellow inmate John Westland, 28, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with Deane's murder and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

