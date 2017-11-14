Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police was called to an address on Ashgrove at 13:30 GMT on Sunday to reports that paramedics were trying to resuscitate a man in his 30s.

When officers arrived the man had already died. He had facial injuries consistent with an assault.

Two men, age 29 and 33, were arrested at the scene. A man, 34, was arrested at another address in Great Horton.

