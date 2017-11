Image copyright Antwon Lee Image caption Police said it was believed the suspects made off in a vehicle

A shop has been partially destroyed in an explosion thought to have been caused by thieves targeting a cash machine.

Police said people living near to the Co-op in Cullingworth described hearing a loud bang in the early hours.

A number of surrounding roads were shut overnight and the store remains closed.

Det Insp Richard McNamara said the actions could have killed somebody and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Read more stories from around Yorkshire