Image copyright Google Image caption West Yorkshire Police said it was a "terrifying" experience for those inside Mecca Bingo in Hunslet

Armed robbers burst into a bingo hall and threatened staff before making off with cash, police said.

Four men carrying weapons including a knife went into Mecca Bingo on Balm Road, Hunslet, Leeds, at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday.

They made threats to staff before leaving in a small dark-coloured vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police said it was a "terrifying" experience for those inside.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Det Insp Simon Jessup said: "Extensive inquiries are under way following what has understandably been a terrifying experience for the staff and customers within the premises.

"Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time of the incident.

"However, we would ask anyone who has not yet come forward, who has any information, to speak to the police."