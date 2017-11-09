Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jaydn Manners, Keal Richards and Tremaine Wisdom were convicted of murder after a trial

Three men who shot dead a teenager in an apparent gangland killing have been jailed for life.

Raheem Wilks, 19, was shot outside Too Sharps barbers in Harehills, Leeds, on 26 January.

Jaydn Manners, 24, Keal Richards, 21, and Tremaine Wisdom, 29, were found guilty of his murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. All three were jailed for a minimum of 33 years.

Prosecutors said the killing "had all the hallmarks of a gangland shooting".

Keiran Hunt, 30, from Harehills, and Cornelia Benjamin, 21, from Chapeltown, were both cleared of murdering Raheem, brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks.

Image caption Hundreds attended Raheem Wilks's funeral, which was held at St Aidan's Church in Harehills in April

The court heard Raheem was a member of a gang called The Flock and was "specifically targeted" as a result.

Prosecutor Daffy Enoch QC said that while Manners, of Louis Street, Chapeltown, was "almost certainly the actual shooter" the killing was a joint enterprise.

CCTV footage showed Manners and Richards, of Francis Street, Leeds, being taken to and from the murder scene in a car driven by Wisdom, of Stainbeck Road, Leeds.

The footage indicated Richards was also carrying a bag police believe contained the murder weapon.

A post-mortem examination showed the bullet went through Raheem's heart when he was shot once from behind.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Wilks was shot dead outside Too Sharps barbers in Harehills

Moments after the shooting Richards was filmed on Snapchat watching a YouTube clip featuring C Biz rapping about a killing in a barbershop.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Spencer said: "Raheem Wilks was murdered in cold blood in the middle of the day in what was clearly a planned and targeted attack.

"The men convicted of this utterly appalling crime went there with the firm intention of shooting and killing him, with total disregard for anybody who may have been present nearby.

"As a young man of nineteen he had everything to live for. He was a son, a brother, and a father to a little boy, who sadly will have to grow up without his dad.

"Raheem's family are completely devastated that he has been taken from them so suddenly in these violent circumstances.

He said the investigation had been hindered "by the reluctance of eye-witnesses, through fear of violence, to give evidence or information to the police"