A two-year-old boy found with serious injuries at a house in a village near Huddersfield has died, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Banks Road in Golcar at about 07:30 GMT.

West Yorkshire Police said the boy was found with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A cordon remains in place while police investigate the circumstances of the death, which is not thought to be suspicious.

