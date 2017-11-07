Image caption The ban will come into force from April next year

Pavement advertising boards are to be banned from the streets of Bradford.

The council has introduced a borough wide restriction following a 12-month trial in three areas of the city.

According to Bradford City Council, the restrictions are designed to help people with "with mobility and visual impairments."

The local chamber of trade had opposed a complete ban and had instead called on the council to tighten regulations on the use of A boards.

The council said it had liaised with the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) and other local disability groups.

In their submission to the council the RNIB said removing A boards "would enable many people to walk along their local streets without fear of colliding with a heavy, painful sign".

The ban will come into force in April 2018.