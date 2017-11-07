Image copyright PA Image caption Bernard Kenny was described as "a true hero, a very brave man"

The widow of a man who tried to stop the murder of MP Jo Cox is to receive the George Medal on his behalf.

Bernard Kenny was stabbed as he intervened when Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire in June 2016.

The 79-year-old died of cancer in August, two months after he was awarded for his bravery.

His widow Doreen Kenny will be present at the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Mair stabbed Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, 15 times and shot her three times.

Mr Kenny was seriously injured in the attack, but the cause of his death was not believed to be related to the incident.

Image caption The former miner paid tribute to Jo Cox at a Batley Bulldogs rugby match

Following the murder, more than 80,000 people signed an online petition calling for Mr Kenny, who shared a birthday with Mrs Cox, to be awarded the George Cross for his bravery.

During Mair's trial, the pensioner told the court he had been waiting for his wife by the library in Birstall when he saw right-wing extremist Mair going "berserk".

Mr Kenny said in a police statement he thought he could jump on his back and "could take him down" but was then stabbed in the stomach.

Mair was handed a whole life sentence for the murder of Mrs Cox.

He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Kenny and possession of a gun and dagger.

A former miner for 40 years, Mr Kenny is understood to have been part of the rescue operation during a 1973 Yorkshire mining disaster, in which seven men died.