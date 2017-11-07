Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Ihsan worked as a locum GP at Church View Health Centre, which is in South Kirby near Wakefield

A doctor who quizzed a patient about her sex life during a routine appointment has been suspended.

Dr Mohammed Ihsan asked the woman a series of personal questions when she came to discuss a chest infection.

A medical tribunal heard he told a second patient he was horny and asked to see her bottom at his surgery in South Kirby, near Wakefield.

Dr Ihsan, who has apologised for the comments, was suspended for nine months after being found guilty of misconduct.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told Dr Ihsan was working as a locum GP at the Church View Health Centre at the time of the incidents in 2016.

The first patient complained to the practice after Dr Ihsan asked questions including how she satisfied her husband sexually.

The second patient, who was described as "vulnerable", also complained about his behaviour during an appointment to discuss the contraceptive pill.

At one stage he offered to clear his desk so they could have sex, the hearing was told.

He also discussed her case with his wife.

'Sexualised conversation'

Dr Ihsan, who attended the hearing in Manchester, said he acknowledged the seriousness of his actions and was sorry for what had happened.

Panel chair Laura Paul said Dr Ihsan had crossed a professional boundary "by engaging in an inappropriate sexualised conversation" with a vulnerable patient, and breaching data protection by disclosing her details to his wife.

She added that while there were no concerns about his clinical practice, his actions were "particularly serious departures from general medial practice and breached fundamental tenets of the profession".

Dr Ihsan's suspension will start within 28 days pending any appeal.