Six men arrested over Leeds shotgun 'murder attempt'

Armed police in Leeds city centre Image copyright Sarah Gaines
Image caption One man was arrested by armed police in Leeds city centre

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shotgun was fired at a car.

A 22-year-old man was in his BMW on Back Maud Avenue, Beeston, on Saturday when a blast damaged the car. He was not injured.

Armed officers arrested one man in Leeds city centre on Tuesday and a second in Whinmoor.

Four men were also arrested by armed officers when a vehicle was stopped in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said.

The Passat car from which the shot was fired was later found burnt out, said the force.

Detectives are probing a possible link to a similar shooting in Maud Avenue on Wednesday 11 October.

Two men sustained minor injuries when a shotgun was fired at the car they were in.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said: "We believe these have been targeted attacks linked to an ongoing dispute."

