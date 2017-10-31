Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

The family of a teacher murdered by a student are returning to court to challenge a coroner's decision not to call other pupils as inquest witnesses.

Ann Maguire, 61, was stabbed to death by Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College, Leeds, in April 2014.

Her family's call for a judicial review of West Yorkshire coroner Kevin McLoughlin's decision was rejected by a High Court judge in August.

Now three judges at the Court of Appeal are to consider their case.

Cornick, who was 15 at the time of the killing, admitted murdering Mrs Maguire and was later sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years.

An inquest into her death is due to take place before a jury at Wakefield Coroner's Court on November 13.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Will Cornick is serving a life sentence for stabbing Ann Maguire in 2014

Mrs Maguire's husband Don, children and nephews are challenging the coroner's decision not to call evidence from pupils who had contact with her killer immediately before her murder.

When Mr Justice Holroyde dismissed their application for judicial review, he said: "I have much sympathy for the claimants, and I fully understand their reasons for wishing to pursue this line of inquiry."

But he said he was "unable to accept the submission that the assistant coroner reached a decision which was so seriously flawed as to be... unreasonable".

During the High Court hearing, counsel Nick Armstrong said it was the only occasion on which a teacher had been killed by a pupil in a British classroom and the family were anxious "that all the lessons that can be learned from this enormous tragedy are learned".

Yogi Amin, a partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell, which represents Mrs Maguire's family, said: "This appeal represents the next step in the family's long-running battle to attain a full and fair inquest into the murder of Ann."