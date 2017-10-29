Image caption Barry Sheerman made his remarks on a BBC political programme

A Labour MP has claimed it was "the better educated people" who voted remain in the EU referendum.

Barry Sheerman, who has held the Huddersfield seat since 1979, made his comments during the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.

Mr Sheerman said: "You can actually see the pattern, nearly all the university towns voted remain."

Pudsey Conservative MP Stuart Andrew, who was also taking part in the debate, described the remarks as "snobbery".

Mr Sheerman made the comment during a discussion of the letter sent last week to universities by Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris asking for the names of professors teaching courses involving Brexit.

'Polytechnic'

The Labour MP claimed Mr Heaton-Harris was indulging in "McCarthyite sort of tactics".

In response, Mr Andrew described sending the letter as "probably not" the best thing to do, but denied the letter was an attempt to intimidate lecturers.

He said Mr Heaton-Harris "was genuinely trying to find out was was being discussed in our universities".

Mr Sheerman claimed the letter was an attempt to "frighten campuses".

"This man who went to Wolverhampton Polytechnic, who does he think he is trying to frighten my university in Huddersfield," said Mr Sheerman.

"The truth is that when you look at who voted to remain, most of them were the better educated people in our country."

Mr Andrew said: "I am astounded by this snobbery.

"The fact that Chris went to some polytechnic is some problem."