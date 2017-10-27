Image caption The Leeds cultural programme has four themes of Fabric, Fear and Belonging, Voice and Room

A formal bid for Leeds to be named 2023 European Capital of Culture has been submitted to the Department for Culture Media and Sport.

It is expected up to £12m of council cash would go towards the £62m cost of setting up and delivering plans.

Building a lighthouse on the south bank and extending the two-day Leeds Night Light festival, both feature in the campaign bid.

The submission is being celebrated with a "day-long party" at Quarry Hill.

Every year, two cities are designated Capital of Culture by the European Union and organise a series of cultural events.

Leeds is up against Nottingham, Dundee, Milton Keynes and Belfast.

Hull is 2017's City of Culture.

More than 1.4m visitors attended cultural events and activities in Hull during the first three months of City of Culture, a report has revealed.

Liverpool was selected as European Capital of Culture in 2008, the programme secured a total income of £130m over six years.

Karen Sewell, from the Leeds bid team, said : "We would love to see that sort of investment and economic boost for the city of Leeds."

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Luke Jerram's installation Museum of the Moon illuminated Leeds Dock on Light Night, which currently runs for two days

The bid outlines an artistic programme covering dance, music, visual art, theatre, large-scale installations, festivals and architectural projects.

Light Night Leeds is an annual two-day arts festival that included more than 60 illuminated artworks, activities and performances earlier this month.

The festival would be extended and moved to January, marking the start of year as European Capital of Culture, should it be successful said the bid team.

It also aims to to increase arts attendance in the five most disadvantaged areas of the city and that 70% of the population should see at least one event.

A shortlist of potential host cities is expected to be announced in December.