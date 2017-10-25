Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption The existing Belle Vue stadium does not meet Super League's minimum requirements

Plans to build a new stadium to be used by rugby league side Wakefield Trinity have stalled over a disagreement with the club's owners, council bosses say.

Wakefield Council announced plans for a 10,000-seat venue on the site of the existing Belle Vue ground in September.

However, it says the club's owners have rejected "previously agreed plans" relating to rent and management and are pursuing "alternative arrangements'"

The club said it planned to take legal advice before making any comment.

The council said owners, Michael Carter and Chris Brereton, have suggested the stadium "be built at no cost to them, while retaining sole control over its income and operations".

Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption The proposal also includes plans for a retail, residential and entertainment development

Andrew Wallhead, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: "The fact that the club's owners will not consider paying a fair commercial rent alongside other tenants in a stadium owned and operated by a charitable trust is unbelievable.

"We were disappointed and surprised by the suggestion that, instead of the agreed plan, we should now consider developing the stadium in Thornes Park at public expense.

"It is incredible that the club's owners expect a stadium to be delivered at no cost to them and without having to pay a normal rent.

"No one could deliver a community stadium without a contribution from the main tenant and public money cannot be used to finance a project where the ultimate proceeds sit within a private company."

Belle Vue, where the club has played since 1895, does not currently meet Super League's minimum requirements for 2016.

A spokeswoman for Wakefield Trinity said: "Wakefield Trinity are aware of today's press release from Wakefield Council.

"The club's owners will be taking legal advice before making any further comment."