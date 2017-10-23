A 19-year-old woman has admitted posting online links to propaganda produced by the Islamic State group.

Ammber Rafiq, of Elmfield Terrace, Halifax, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to four offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

She was arrested in April following an investigation by counter-terrorism police into messages she had sent to an online chat forum.

Rafiq was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Tuesday.

More on this and other West Yorkshire stories

Officers were alerted to her posts over the service Paltalk in both group chat and in one-to-one conversations.

Police searched more than 48,000 posts to identify the messages sent by Rafiq.

Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said, "Ammber Rafiq is a young woman who had a promising future ahead of her.

"Instead she has shared the propaganda of Daesh, who are also known as ISIL, the Islamic State and ISIS, which could then radicalise others."