Bradford toddler fall death: Woman charged with murder
- 23 October 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A woman has been charged with the murder of an 18-month-old boy who fell from a sixth-floor flat window.
Gemma Procter, 23, of Barkerend Road, Bradford, will appear before magistrates in the city after the death of Elliot Procter.
Emergency services were called to the Newcastle House block of flats at 17:10 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said it "quickly became apparent" the boy had died by the time officers arrived.