Image copyright Martyna Krol Image caption Heavy rain hit the area on Saturday

More than 3,000 properties in West Yorkshire are at risk of flooding in the wake of Storm Brian, the Environment Agency has warned.

More than a dozen flood warnings have been put in place, after gale-force winds and heavy rain hit the UK on Saturday night.

Three homes and business were flooded in the Calder Valley.

Flood sirens were heard by residents in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and surrounding towns and villages.

The agency said river waters had receded but further rain was forecast, though it did not expect levels to rise as high as on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: "Our Leeds incident room was open to co-ordinate our response and teams stayed in the area overnight and into the early hours to keep watch as more heavy showers were forecast.

"We're continuing to keep a watch on river levels."

Image copyright Rob Holden Image caption River levels at Calis Bridge were high on Saturday

Martyna Krol said she went to help a friend who lives in Charlestown but the flood water had "gone down" about 21:00 BST.

"We went to help as we know these two places - Calis Bridge and Charlestown - are the first ones to flood.

"The river up Calis was full, so only the wall was holding it in. As to Charlestown, the water comes from the hill, and the new flood defences were useless and blocked with leaves, so water went straight on the road and up people's doors."

Calderdale Councillor Rob Holden said: "The council and partner agencies were out in force as soon as water levels were approaching levels of risk.

"They also had senior officers from both the police and fire brigade in the upper valley assessing risk which was great to see. It just goes to show that many lessons have been learned from Boxing Day 2015."