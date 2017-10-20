A man is to go on trial accused of murdering a mother-of-two.

Jessica King, 23, was found dead by police at a house in Oxford Lane, in the Siddal area of Halifax on 27 August.

Jordan Thackray, 27, of East Grange View, Leeds, has appeared before Bradford Crown Court where he denied her murder.

He was remanded in custody until his trial, which is due to take place on 12 February.