Missing Tyron Charles confirmed as Oxenhope moorland body

Tyron Charles Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Tyron Charles was reported missing on 6 September

A body discovered on moorland near Bradford has been identified as that of missing man Tyron Charles.

The 29-year-old was found near Nab Water Lane, in Oxenhope, on 11 October by detectives investigating his disappearance.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from a gunshot wound.

Mr Charles was first reported missing on 6 September. James Sutcliffe, 28, of Hill Crest View, Denholme, has been charged with his murder.

He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 6 November.

A 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said in an earlier statement a second 28-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder but has since confirmed that was an error.

